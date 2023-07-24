ADVERTISEMENT
10th House of Reps rolls out 6 legislative agenda

News Agency Of Nigeria

Reps leader stated that the House’s foremost goals would be to drive economic empowerment and diversification.

10th House of Reps rollouts 6 legislative agenda [Credit: The Guardian Nigeria]
Rep. Julius Ihonvbere, the House Leader and Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee on Legislative Agenda, announced the agenda on Monday, July 24, 2023 in Abuja. He listed the agenda as economic empowerment and diversification, infrastructure development, education and human capital development.

Others area healthcare for all; transparent governance, accountability, and security and safety of persons and properties as well as economic empowerment and diversification. Ihonvbere said the agenda, being the vision of the 10th Assembly, would be the fulcrum upon which the 10th legislative’s operation would be based.

He said one of the House’s foremost goals would be to drive economic empowerment and diversification, adding that Nigeria’s over-reliance on oil exports had left the economy vulnerable to fluctuations in global oil prices.

According to him, to mitigate this risk and build a sustainable economy, they would incentivise investments in non-oil sectors such as agriculture, technology and renewable energy.

In the agriculture sector, we will pass legislation to modernise farming practices, improve access to credit for farmers, and support agricultural research and development.”

He said the Gren Chamber would explore opportunities in agro-processing to add value to the country’s agricultural produce and create more jobs.

He said “in the technology and innovation space, we will foster an environment that encourages start-ups, nurtures innovation hubs, and incentivises research and development”.

He said the aim was to position Nigeria as a technology powerhouse, leveraging her young and dynamic population to drive innovation and digital transformation. He said the agenda was to prioritise renewable energy projects to reduce the country’s carbon footprint, improve energy security and create jobs in the renewable energy sector.

This, according to him, is by embracing renewable energy, which would not only protect the environment but also open up new investment opportunities.

“Our overall goals are job creation, higher foreign exchange earnings, new skills development, diversification of exports and strengthening and deepening our technological foundations,” he explained.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the stakeholders that contributed to the agenda are Nigerians Union of Teachers, Nigeria Metalogical Society and the Federal Ministry of Health.

News Agency Of Nigeria

10th House of Reps rolls out 6 legislative agenda

