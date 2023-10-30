ADVERTISEMENT
10 key points from Atiku Abubakar's speech on Supreme Court's verdict

Ima Elijah

Atiku has challenged the court's decision in a live broadcast this morning.

Atiku Abubakar

Just last week, the Supreme Court of Nigeria dismissed Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart Peter Obi's appeal challenging President Bola Tinubu's victory in the February 25 presidential election.

Here are 10 key points to take note of from Atiku's speech.

Atiku emphasised that the struggle was not just about his personal loss but about the integrity of Nigeria's democracy. He highlighted the dangers of legitimising illegality and forgery by the Supreme Court.

Atiku questioned the integrity of the Supreme Court's judgment, pointing out inconsistencies and the need for transparency in the electoral process. He mentioned the rebuke from retired Justice Musa Dattijo Muhammad as evidence of the issues within the apex court.

Atiku expressed concern about the erosion of trust in Nigeria's electoral system, especially after promises of transparency were not upheld by INEC. He warned that when people lose faith in elections, democracy is in jeopardy.

Atiku proposed urgent constitutional amendments, including mandatory electronic voting, concluding election litigations before inauguration, and adopting a Two-Round System for presidential elections to ensure popular mandate.

He suggested a single six-year term for the President, rotated among the six geopolitical zones, aiming to reduce desperation among incumbents and promote national unity.

Atiku criticised INEC for accepting contradictory credentials from candidates and called for stringent measures to verify candidates' qualifications. He stated the need for transparency and integrity in the electoral process.

Atiku stressed the importance of judicial reforms, including transparency in the appointment of judges and an automated case assignment system. He advocated for evaluating judges' performance publicly to maintain accountability.

Atiku urged the younger generation to lead the struggle for democratic and economic restructuring. He noted their stake in the future of Nigeria and the need for them to shape the country's destiny.

Atiku provided a historical perspective, recalling the 1995 Constitutional Conference's recommendations. He highlighted the deletion of crucial reforms from the 1999 Constitution, indicating the need for revisiting those recommendations.

Despite the challenges, Atiku expressed hope that Nigeria could be rescued from the current situation. He called on Nigerians to decide the future of their country and emphasised the collective responsibility to safeguard democracy.

10 key points from Atiku Abubakar's speech on Supreme Court's verdict

