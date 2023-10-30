10 key points from Atiku Abubakar's speech on Supreme Court's verdict

Just last week, the Supreme Court of Nigeria dismissed Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart Peter Obi's appeal challenging President Bola Tinubu's victory in the February 25 presidential election.

Atiku has challenged the court's decision in a live broadcast this morning.

Here are 10 key points to take note of from Atiku's speech.

ADVERTISEMENT

Concern for Nigeria

Atiku emphasised that the struggle was not just about his personal loss but about the integrity of Nigeria's democracy. He highlighted the dangers of legitimising illegality and forgery by the Supreme Court.

Doubts about Supreme Court’s judgment

Atiku questioned the integrity of the Supreme Court's judgment, pointing out inconsistencies and the need for transparency in the electoral process. He mentioned the rebuke from retired Justice Musa Dattijo Muhammad as evidence of the issues within the apex court.

Loss of trust in electoral system

ADVERTISEMENT

Atiku expressed concern about the erosion of trust in Nigeria's electoral system, especially after promises of transparency were not upheld by INEC. He warned that when people lose faith in elections, democracy is in jeopardy.

Urgency for electoral reforms

Atiku proposed urgent constitutional amendments, including mandatory electronic voting, concluding election litigations before inauguration, and adopting a Two-Round System for presidential elections to ensure popular mandate.

Rotational presidency

He suggested a single six-year term for the President, rotated among the six geopolitical zones, aiming to reduce desperation among incumbents and promote national unity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Criticised INEC

Atiku criticised INEC for accepting contradictory credentials from candidates and called for stringent measures to verify candidates' qualifications. He stated the need for transparency and integrity in the electoral process.

Reform in the judiciary

Atiku stressed the importance of judicial reforms, including transparency in the appointment of judges and an automated case assignment system. He advocated for evaluating judges' performance publicly to maintain accountability.

Call for youth leadership

ADVERTISEMENT

Atiku urged the younger generation to lead the struggle for democratic and economic restructuring. He noted their stake in the future of Nigeria and the need for them to shape the country's destiny.

Historical context

Atiku provided a historical perspective, recalling the 1995 Constitutional Conference's recommendations. He highlighted the deletion of crucial reforms from the 1999 Constitution, indicating the need for revisiting those recommendations.

Hope for Nigeria