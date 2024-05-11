Tijani Babangida: Peter Obi reacts to fetal auto-crash of ex-Super Eagles star

Emmanuel Babayaro, the general secretary of the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria (PFAN), stated that Babangida was accompanied by his younger brother Ibrahim, his wife, son, and maid during their journey when the incident occurred on Thursday.

Tragically, Ibrahim passed away at the scene of the accident, while the other passengers were promptly taken to the hospital for treatment.

Reacting to this development, Obi described the tragic incident as unfortunate while urging Nigerians to "remain united in prayers with the entire Babangida family in this difficult moment."

Via his X handle, he wrote, "The accident unfortunately also claimed the life of his younger brother and professional footballer, Ibrahim Babangida. We remain united in prayers with the entire Babangida family in this difficult moment.

"May God grant them and all of us, the fortitude to bear the sad and irreplaceable loss of their illustrious loved one, and grant divine healing to the hospitalized. May God Almighty forgive Ibrahim Babangida for his sins and grant him eternal rest."

Tijjani Babangida, currently serving as the president of PFAN, boasts an illustrious football career.

He notably contributed to Nigeria's success in the 1996 Olympics, clinching gold with the U-23 team.

Renowned for his rapid pace on the flanks, he spent a decade with the Super Eagles.

Babangida represented Nigeria in major tournaments like the 1998 World Cup and the 2000 Africa Cup of Nations.

Similarly, Ibrahim also left his mark on the football world. As a former player, he was part of the victorious 1993 FIFA U-17 World Cup team.