Tinubu moves around Abuja at night, aware of hardship - Orji Kalu

Nurudeen Shotayo

Kalu argued that the economic hardship isn't peculiar to Nigeria as the impact of COVID-19 is still affecting economies globally.

President Bola Tinubu and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu


Kalu made this known during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

He said the President is fully aware of the hardships and pains Nigerians are facing and is taking bold steps to fix the battered economy.

“The President himself knows that Nigerians are suffering and hungry. He is a street person; he knows the street very well. The president some nights uses his car to go around and know what is happening in Abuja here,” he said.

The Senator argued that the economic hardship isn't peculiar to Nigeria as the impact of COVID-19 is still affecting economies globally.




He stressed that the only reason some countries are no longer feeling the COVID-19 impact as Nigeria is that they have built a robust economy over the years and have palliative measures in place for the citizens and business owners.

At the same time, Kalu spoke on his remuneration as a senator, disclosing that his pay package is ₦14m monthly.

He, however, said the money isn't sufficient to cover all his monthly expenses, adding that he and some colleagues were doing well for their constituents.

“I am doing my best as a legislator for my constituency. I will never fail in my duty and I am sure most senators are doing their duties in their constituencies. I can never fail in Abia North Senatorial District.

“I earn N14 million in a month encompassing my salary, overhead and workers’ salaries. Let me be honest with you, do you know from this money I have to buy fuel to travel to my constituency? It’s not enough,'' he stated.

