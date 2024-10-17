Many weapons with terrorists originated from govt armoury - Ribadu

Ribadu made the statement on Thursday, October 17, during an arms destruction exercise organised by the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) at the Muhammadu Buhari Cantonment in Abuja.

Addressing the origin of these arms, Ribadu pointed fingers at corrupt officials within security agencies, noting that they facilitated the distribution of these weapons to non-state actors.

"The unfortunate truth is that some of the weapons causing terror across our country were once in government custody. Certain elements within our security personnel are responsible for enabling this menace," Ribadu stated.

The NSA condemned those responsible, emphasising that the government would leave no stone unturned in securing the nation and preventing future arms leakage.

"We are committed to reclaiming Nigeria's security and will take strong measures to curb these corrupt practices," he added.

The event, focused on the destruction of illicit arms, highlighted the NCCSALW's continued efforts to reduce the number of illegal weapons in circulation.