ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Many weapons with terrorists originated from govt armoury - Ribadu

Segun Adeyemi

The NSA condemned those responsible, emphasising that the government would leave no stone unturned in securing the nation and preventing future arms leakage.

National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu [Presidency]
National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu [Presidency]

Recommended articles

Ribadu made the statement on Thursday, October 17, during an arms destruction exercise organised by the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW) at the Muhammadu Buhari Cantonment in Abuja.

Addressing the origin of these arms, Ribadu pointed fingers at corrupt officials within security agencies, noting that they facilitated the distribution of these weapons to non-state actors.

"The unfortunate truth is that some of the weapons causing terror across our country were once in government custody. Certain elements within our security personnel are responsible for enabling this menace," Ribadu stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Insecurity will end soon, NSA assures Nigerians

The NSA condemned those responsible, emphasising that the government would leave no stone unturned in securing the nation and preventing future arms leakage.

"We are committed to reclaiming Nigeria's security and will take strong measures to curb these corrupt practices," he added.

The event, focused on the destruction of illicit arms, highlighted the NCCSALW's continued efforts to reduce the number of illegal weapons in circulation.

Ribadu's comments echo ongoing concerns about internal corruption within security structures, a challenge that the government has repeatedly pledged to address.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ojukwus' widow says only Kanu's release can restore security to South-East

Ojukwus' widow says only Kanu's release can restore security to South-East

Okowa wasn't detained by EFCC - Delta group

Okowa wasn't detained by EFCC - Delta group

Nigeria ready for business - Shettima woos Swedish investors

Nigeria ready for business - Shettima woos Swedish investors

Wike, 27 Rivers lawmakers not members of our party – APC Chairman

Wike, 27 Rivers lawmakers not members of our party – APC Chairman

NCDC warns of rising cholera, lassa fever, marburg threats

NCDC warns of rising cholera, lassa fever, marburg threats

We didn't agree on ₦85k - Lagos workers react to Sanwo-Olu's minimum wage offer

We didn't agree on ₦85k - Lagos workers react to Sanwo-Olu's minimum wage offer

Northern elders endorses Tinubu approach to insecurity

Northern elders endorses Tinubu approach to insecurity

Don't reverse current reforms to avoid doom - World Bank warns FG

Don't reverse current reforms to avoid doom - World Bank warns FG

CNG vehicle that exploded in Edo 'illegally modified' - Presidency

CNG vehicle that exploded in Edo 'illegally modified' - Presidency

Pulse Sports

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

CAF releases statement as Nigeria’s Super Eagles remain stranded in Libya

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

‘He no go stop'- Osimhen tells Boniface after another poor Super Eagles performance

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Where is Sha'Carri Richardson? Olympic star resurfaces with endearing photo and inspiration from her grandmother's museum

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Libyan authorities hold Super Eagles, officials hostage at the Al Abaq airport in Al Abaq

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham desperate to return to Nigeria after rejecting Super Eagles

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

Super Eagles 1-0 Libya: Nigerians compare Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to legend Jay-Jay Okocha

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Umahi expressed frustration over RCC's delays, which are attributable to ongoing negotiations with the ministry. [NAN]

Umahi threatens contract termination for RCC over Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Nigerian troops on patrol in northeast Nigeria. [Getty Images]

Troops detain 3 bandit suspects, logistics supplier in Taraba

Prof. Abdullahi Saleh as Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON)

Senate approves Prof Saleh as Chairman of NAHCON

Solider stabs Police Inspector to death during traffic dispute in Lagos

Solider stabs Police Inspector to death during traffic dispute in Lagos