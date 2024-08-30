Expert says Tinubu’s Beijing visit to strengthen Nigeria-China bilateral ties

Otubanjo, a Research Professor at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos. He said that China was critical in terms of its participation in Nigeria’s economy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday departed for Beijing, China on his first official visit since he was inaugurated in 2023.

During this trip, the President will visit two major Chinese corporations, Huawei Technologies, and the China Railway and Construction Corporation (CRCC). He will also join the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) held in Beijing from September 4 to September 6.

The Forum has the theme, “Joining Hands to Advance Modernisation and Build a High-Level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future.”

Otubanjo said: “China is Nigeria’s largest infrastructural development partner, and of all the developed countries, China has the largest ongoing development projects.

“Apart from improving our infrastructure, they bring jobs and their expertise.

“China is building railways, ports, trade zones, airport terminals among other infrastructure.

“It is the country to go to for now considering the mutual benefits in place.”

According to him, China has more presence in Nigeria than any other country currently has, and the President’s visit is a way of reaffirming relations.

Meanwhile, Otubanjo said the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) would be beneficial to the African continent, adding that commitments would be made in terms of plans for key areas including infrastructure development.

He noted that there was a need to review the progress made so far and make adjustments where there were problems and challenges.

“When talking about the benefits of this forum for Africa and Nigeria, it’s okay not to get immediate benefits from policies that will be put in place.