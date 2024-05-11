Niger Speaker plans mass wedding for 100 orphans of bandit attacks
The Speaker, representing Mariga Constituency, characterised the endeavour as part of his constituency empowerment project to ease the plight of the underprivileged.
Speaking to reporters in Minna, the state capital, Sarkindaji assured them he would cover the grooms' dowries and that he had already obtained all the essential items for the collective wedding event.
According to Punch, the girls selected for marriage were chosen from a group of 170, although Sarkindaji did not specify their age range.
Sarkindaji disclosed that the Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umar Bago, and the Emir of Kontagora, Alhaji Mohammed Barau, would oversee the welfare of the female orphans during the collective marriage ceremony.
Sheikh Aminu Daurawa, the Kano State Commander General of the Hisbah Board, is anticipated at the event scheduled for May 24 in Bangi, the administrative centre of Mariga Local Government Area.
