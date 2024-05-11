ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Niger Speaker plans mass wedding for 100 orphans of bandit attacks

Segun Adeyemi

The Speaker, representing Mariga Constituency, characterised the endeavour as part of his constituency empowerment project to ease the plight of the underprivileged.

Abdulmalik Sarkindaji
Abdulmalik Sarkindaji

Recommended articles

Speaking to reporters in Minna, the state capital, Sarkindaji assured them he would cover the grooms' dowries and that he had already obtained all the essential items for the collective wedding event.

According to Punch, the girls selected for marriage were chosen from a group of 170, although Sarkindaji did not specify their age range.

The Speaker, representing Mariga Constituency, characterised the endeavour as part of his constituency empowerment project to ease the plight of the underprivileged.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarkindaji disclosed that the Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umar Bago, and the Emir of Kontagora, Alhaji Mohammed Barau, would oversee the welfare of the female orphans during the collective marriage ceremony.

Sheikh Aminu Daurawa, the Kano State Commander General of the Hisbah Board, is anticipated at the event scheduled for May 24 in Bangi, the administrative centre of Mariga Local Government Area.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tijani Babangida: Peter Obi reacts to fetal auto-crash of ex-Super Eagles star

Tijani Babangida: Peter Obi reacts to fetal auto-crash of ex-Super Eagles star

Niger Speaker plans mass wedding for 100 orphans of bandit attacks

Niger Speaker plans mass wedding for 100 orphans of bandit attacks

NASA details plans to develop railway system on the moon, allocates funds for project

NASA details plans to develop railway system on the moon, allocates funds for project

Tragedy as influential northern monarch dies at 70

Tragedy as influential northern monarch dies at 70

How I was abandoned in Jos hospital over ₦80k - Ex-Minster Dalung

How I was abandoned in Jos hospital over ₦80k - Ex-Minster Dalung

EFCC bans dollar transactions in embassies, mandate naira use

EFCC bans dollar transactions in embassies, mandate naira use

President targets young people with a plan for them to have more children

President targets young people with a plan for them to have more children

Binance saga: Fresh twist as lawmaker linked with $140m bribe allegation reacts

Binance saga: Fresh twist as lawmaker linked with $140m bribe allegation reacts

Ndume: APC Senator challenges Tinubu's proposed cybersecurity levy

Ndume: APC Senator challenges Tinubu's proposed cybersecurity levy

Pulse Sports

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend goes viral speaking Hausa

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Parents are in pain because of Bobrisky, Nigerians lament over cross-dressing

Parents are in pain today because of Bobrisky, Nigerians lament cross-dressing

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Gov AbdulRazaq excited as Kwara UTME candidates record impressive scores

Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III. [NAN]

Traditional rulers wants Nigerians to pray for political leaders to succeed

The Sandomierz goat is one of three breeds of Polish goats [Facebook/Zoo Lubin]

Zoo visitors blamed for tragic death of goat who just gave birth