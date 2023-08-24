Governor Yusuf approves ₦‎854 million for mass wedding in Kano

The approved sum will cover the first phase of the Auren Zaurawa Mass Wedding Initiative, according to the office of the governor whose tenure started on May 29.

Yusuf's approval has raised eyebrows, with critics noting it's a waste of scarce resources, especially at a time of economic distress sweeping the country. But such mass wedding projects are common with many state governments across Nigeria.

The governor's predecessor, Abdullahi Ganduje, also sponsored multiple mass weddings during his eight years in office. The former governor used the state's treasury to fund dowries and provided materials like beds, side mirrors, window blinds, plastic carpets, wardrobes and mattresses for the couples.

At a mass wedding ceremony organised for 1,520 divorcees in 2017, the Kano government said the exercise would improve the quality of lives of the less-privileged in dire need of marriage.

The approval of the fund for the mass wedding was one in a series of decisions announced by the Kano Government following the meeting of the State Executive Council on Wednesday, August 23.

Yusuf's cabinet constituted a special committee to settle outstanding pension arrears for retirees from the Kano State Civil Service.