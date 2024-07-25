Nationwide protest: Under-pressure APC govs beg for more time, make fresh pledge

The call came after a closed-door meeting on Wednesday night, where the governors, elected on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform, expressed optimism about the country's future despite current economic difficulties.

Addressing journalists, PGF Chairman and Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma acknowledged the teething problems associated with the government's new policies but assured the nation that these measures would eventually lead to prosperity.

"We have looked at the various policies of this government, and we acknowledge a teething problem associated with the initial stage of the programme.

"We agree that because we are very hopeful, it is also the solution to the current problem and economic hardship that has befallen our country," Uzodimma said.

APC governors appeal to Nigerian youths for patience

Governor Uzodimma appealed to Nigerian youths to refrain from participating in planned demonstrations, urging them to give the government a chance to address the nation's issues.

He emphasised the importance of unity and patriotism, stating, "We use this opportunity to advise our young boys and girls, young men and women, to desist from being instigated into causing crisis or chaos in the country."

Highlighting the suffering Nigerians have already endured due to the global economic recession, insecurity, and political tension, Uzodimma called for support for the government's efforts.

"Our citizens must take ownership of this country. We have no other country we can call our own. We took the opportunity also to agree to explain to the larger Nigerians that this government is doing well," he added.