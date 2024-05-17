Minister withdraws suit against Niger speaker over wedding to 100 orphans girls

In a statement to reporters, the minister explained that the ministry, in collaboration with the speaker and traditional rulers from the state, is currently investigating the ages of the girls to ensure they meet the legal age for marriage.

She added that the Ministry of Women’s Affairs will now prioritise empowering girls and supporting those affected by insecurity in the state.

Pulse reported earlier that the Niger Speaker revealed plans to marry off 100 orphans in his constituency to help ease their hardships.

This announcement led to widespread national backlash, which led to the minister filing a lawsuit and complaint with the Inspector General of Police.

However, the Speaker lashed out at the minister for opposing the planned wedding as he noted that he had fulfilled all Islamic obligations and rights to marry the orphan girls whose parents were victims of bandit attack.