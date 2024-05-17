ADVERTISEMENT
Minister withdraws suit against Niger speaker over wedding to 100 orphans girls

Segun Adeyemi

The minister stated that her ministry would now prioritise empowering girls and supporting those affected by insecurity in the state.

Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye and Niger State Assembly Speaker Abdulmalik Sarkindaji [X, formerly Twitter]
In a statement to reporters, the minister explained that the ministry, in collaboration with the speaker and traditional rulers from the state, is currently investigating the ages of the girls to ensure they meet the legal age for marriage.

Pulse reported earlier that the Niger Speaker revealed plans to marry off 100 orphans in his constituency to help ease their hardships.

This announcement led to widespread national backlash, which led to the minister filing a lawsuit and complaint with the Inspector General of Police.

However, the Speaker lashed out at the minister for opposing the planned wedding as he noted that he had fulfilled all Islamic obligations and rights to marry the orphan girls whose parents were victims of bandit attack.

The marriage arrangement in question is slated to take place on May 24, 2024.

Minister withdraws suit against Niger speaker over wedding to 100 orphans girls

