10 in police net for displaying Russian flags in Gombe

Its commissioner, Hayatu Usman, stated this in Gombe on Wednesday while giving an update of the protest at a news conference.

Abdullahi said the protesters’ act disrespected the national symbol and they have, by that action, committed a treasonable felony and other related offences.

“On Monday, we saw the unsettling display of foreign(Russian) flags by some protesters.

“This act not only disrespects our national symbols but also commits treasonable felony.

“So far, 10 suspects have been arrested flying Russian flags,” he said.

The police said that the number of suspects under police custody had risen to 111.

Giving a breakdown, he said that nine persons were detained for their involvement in violent protests and attacks on policemen, while 92 suspects have been picked over alleged vandalism and looting of public and private property.

He stated that so far, no loss of life had been recorded since the commencement of the protest in Gombe State.

Abdullahi urged members of the public to go about their lawful businesses while assuring them of the command’s commitment to maintain peace and order while protecting lives and property.

“We are committed to a measured response; we want to ensure that the rights of peaceful protesters are respected while addressing those who engage in violence or unlawful activities,” he said.

