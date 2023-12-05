ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

YouTuber jailed for 6 months after deliberately crashing plane for views

Andreas Kamasah

A 30-year-old YouTuber, Trevor Jacob, has been sentenced to six months in jail for deliberately orchestrating a plane crash for online views and subsequently misleading US investigators.

Youtuber jailed for 6 months for deliberately crashing plane for views
Youtuber jailed for 6 months for deliberately crashing plane for views

In December 2021, Jacob posted a video depicting a plane crash, suggesting it was an accidental event. The footage showed him ejecting from the plane, holding a selfie stick, and safely parachuting to the ground. The video gained millions of views.

Recommended articles

Jacob admitted to filming the crash as part of a product sponsorship deal in a plea agreement. The former Olympic snowboarder pleaded guilty to a felony count of destruction and concealment with the intent to obstruct a federal investigation. Federal prosecutors in California stated that Jacob likely committed the offence to garner social media attention, news coverage, and financial gain, emphasizing that such "daredevil" behaviour cannot be tolerated.

Youtuber jailed for 6 months for deliberately crashing plane for views
Youtuber jailed for 6 months for deliberately crashing plane for views Pulse Ghana

In November 2021, Jacob took off on a solo flight from a Santa Barbara, California airport, equipped with cameras on his plane, a parachute, and a selfie stick. The plan was not to reach his destination but to eject from the aircraft mid-flight, recording himself parachuting as the plane descended and crashed into the Los Padres National Forest 35 minutes after take-off. Jacob hiked to the crash site, recovered the footage, and uploaded the video titled "I crashed my airplane" to YouTube on December 23, incorporating a promotional segment for a wallet company.

ADVERTISEMENT
Youtuber jailed for 6 months for deliberately crashing plane for views
Youtuber jailed for 6 months for deliberately crashing plane for views Pulse Ghana

Some viewers raised doubts about the authenticity of the crash, noticing that Jacob was already wearing a parachute and did not attempt to safely land the plane.

Jacob reported the crash to the National Transportation Safety Board, claiming he didn't know the location. However, he later returned by helicopter, located and removed the wreckage, and ultimately destroyed it.

The video garnered nearly three million views before being taken down.

In a statement, Jacob expressed humility and acknowledged the court's decision as the right one.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 times Nigerian Security Forces have mistakenly bombed civilians

10 times Nigerian Security Forces have mistakenly bombed civilians

NAF puts presidential aircraft, Falcon 900B, up for sale

NAF puts presidential aircraft, Falcon 900B, up for sale

Senate warns Ministries, Departments & Agencies against sabotaging 2024 Budget cycle

Senate warns Ministries, Departments & Agencies against sabotaging 2024 Budget cycle

Culture, language important to the wellbeing of society, promote social dignity - Prof Gana

Culture, language important to the wellbeing of society, promote social dignity - Prof Gana

Governor Mba presents ₦521.6 billion 2024 budget for Enugu State

Governor Mba presents ₦521.6 billion 2024 budget for Enugu State

NBS calls for collaboration on data collection, analysis to empower decision-making

NBS calls for collaboration on data collection, analysis to empower decision-making

Governor Obaseki presents ₦325.3bn for 2024 budget Edo State

Governor Obaseki presents ₦325.3bn for 2024 budget Edo State

Terrorists embed themselves within civilians - DHQ on Kaduna air strike

Terrorists embed themselves within civilians - DHQ on Kaduna air strike

Kwara Govt to establish Rural Access Road Agency, sends bill to Assembly

Kwara Govt to establish Rural Access Road Agency, sends bill to Assembly

Pulse Sports

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track legend signs mouthwatering deal with luxurious wristwatch brand

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman reportedly bags $20,000,000 endorsement deal

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

She needs a break - Super Falcons coach explains Ashleigh Plumptre's absence from team

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

Sergio Ramos makes Champions League history 31 years after Daniel Amokachi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Thieves forced to drink crates of alcohol they stole from a store amid flogging

Thieves forced to drink crates of alcohol they stole from a store [video]

8 month-old baby thrown into the Indian Ocean at Likoni Ferry by mother rescued alive

8-month-old baby thrown into the Indian Ocean by mother at Likoni Ferry rescued

LGBTQ

Mother of two accused of being a lesbian in Ashaiman

Kaduna Electric apprehends suspected energy thief at night raid (Punch Newspapers)

Kaduna Electric apprehends suspected energy thief at night raid