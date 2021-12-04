RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Youths kill man in Imo market after Mkpuru Mmiri was found on him

The youths reportedly administered jungle justice on Ugboaja after they saw him coming out from a bunk where drugs are sold.

Mkpuru Mmiri is a dangerous substance.
Some angry youths have reportedly beaten one Darlington Ugboaja to death at Anara market in Imo state, after a local drug, Methamphetamine, better known as Mkpuru Mmiri, was found on him.

According to Punch, Ugboaja’s killing has caused panic in the market as traders shut their stalls out of fear of a reprisal attack from the victim’s kinsmen.

A source, who spoke to the newspaper said some youths administered jungle justice on Ugboaja after they saw him coming out from a bunk where drugs are sold.

The mob reportedly searched him, found the substance on him and tied his hands to an electric pole.

The source said, “They saw him coming out from a bunk were drugs are sold. They suspected he had Mkpurummiri in his possession. They quickly searched him and found the substance. They immediately tired his hands on an electric pole and started beating him.

“He lost consciousness and he was rushed to Anara Health Centre but unfortunately there was no doctor on duty. They rushed him to another hospital at Umunachi where he was pronounced dead. ”

Lately, the distribution of the substance has raised eyebrows in the southeast, with many youths getting addicted.

