Reps invite EFCC Chairman, VDM, Bobrisky over alleged ₦15m bribery

In a letter dated September 27, 2024, the Joint Committees of the House asked Olukoyede and the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) to appear on Monday the 30th, with all officers involved in the allegation.

This followed a trending social media voice conversation involving a crossdresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, who was sentenced to six months in prison for abuse of the naira.

The audio clip suggested that Bobrisky paid ₦15 million to some unnamed officers of the EFCC to drop charges of money laundering initially made against him and spent time in a VIP facility instead of prison.

The House Committee also extended invitations to the crossdresser and a social media influencer, Martins Otse, known as Very Darkman (VDM) who released the voice recording on social media.

EFCC invites VDM, Bobrisky

Recall that the anti-graft agency's Chairman had, on Tuesday, ordered an immediate investigation into the allegations.

In a statement by its spokesman, Dele Oyewale, the EFCC boss announced the constitution of a team of investigators to look into the allegations.