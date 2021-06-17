You stand a chance to get 3 rams in the Adron Ileya-Sallah Promo
Torn between making that investment move and going all out for your family this Ileya/Sallah period? How about we help you do both?!
Putting smiles on the faces of many while empowering them to becoming land and house owners. And this year, we plan on continuing the tradition as we proudly announce the launch of our famed ILEYA-SALAH PROMO.
With a spread of up to 36 months, this promo offers up to forty five percent (45%) discounts on all of our estates nationwide.
Pay N50,000 and get 25kg rice +1 Litre or Deep Fryer
Pay N100,000 and get 50kg rice + 3 Litres Oil or Food processor
Pay N200,000 and get 1 Ram or Yam pounder
Pay N500,000 and get 2 Rams or 32 Inches/2.5 kva generator
Pay N1,000,000 and get 3 Rams or 43 Inches TV or Washing Machine
Pay N1,500,000 and get 3 Rams + 50kg rice + 5litres oil or Double Deck Fridge Freezer
Jump on this offer while it is here and you’ll be glad you did!
Follow the conversation on social media using the hashtag #AdronIleyaPromo.
For more information, call us on: 07012014817, 08082146899, 09096288834
Website: https://adronhomesproperties.com/
Facebook: http://facebook.com/adronhomesofficial
#FeaturedbyAdronHomes
