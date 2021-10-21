RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Yahoo Boy jailed for defrauding 2 Americans of N58,000

Authors:

Samson Toromade

The convict was sentenced to six months imprisonment.

Mesheal Luka [EFCC]
Mesheal Luka [EFCC]

An internet fraudster who defrauded two foreigners has been convicted over romance scams by the Kaduna State High Court, Kaduna.

Recommended articles

Mesheal Luka had been arrested and arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a two count amended charge of cybercrime and other internet-related fraud.

He posed as an American citizen to fool his victims into sending him money on the pretext of a romantic relationship with them.

This year, he successfully scammed one Michael of the sum of $100, and James Partridge of the sum of €30.

The EFCC said Luka's actions violated Section 308 of the Kaduna State Penal Code of 2017, and punishable under Section 309 of the law.

He pleaded guilty to the charges during a court appearance on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, and was sentenced to six months imprisonment.

Justice Darius Khobo also ordered him to restitute the sum of $50 to his victims, both American citizens.

His Infinix phone and the sum of N48,720 were also forfeited to the Federal Government.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Single mother of 9 children sentenced to death despite her cry for mercy

Single mother of 9 children sentenced to death despite her cry for mercy

Video: Black Sherif goes global as players of Ligue 1 club jam to his ‘second sermon’

Video: Black Sherif goes global as players of Ligue 1 club jam to his ‘second sermon’

Lagos Police boss Odumosu apologises, frees arrested #EndSARS protesters, journalists

Lagos Police boss Odumosu apologises, frees arrested #EndSARS protesters, journalists

Sex: How long should you wait before having another round?

Sex: How long should you wait before having another round?

Young Nigerians hit streets of Lagos, Abuja for #EndSARS memorial

Young Nigerians hit streets of Lagos, Abuja for #EndSARS memorial

Kuami Eugene reportedly throws plush birthday party for his house help, Mary (PHOTOS)

Kuami Eugene reportedly throws plush birthday party for his house help, Mary (PHOTOS)

5 ways to have more mind-blowing sex in your relationship

5 ways to have more mind-blowing sex in your relationship

#FreeShattaWale: 'It's heartbreaking, sad seeing Shatta Wale in handcuffs' - Captain Planet

#FreeShattaWale: 'It's heartbreaking, sad seeing Shatta Wale in handcuffs' - Captain Planet

Trending

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Single mother of 9 children sentenced to death despite her cry for mercy

Single mother of 9 children sentenced to death despite her cry for mercy

Couple serves ‘gari soaking’ to guests at wedding reception (video)

Couple serves ‘gari soaking’ to guests at wedding reception (video)

“I need protection” -Taxi driver who found & returned $50,000 says people are threatening him

“I need protection -Taxi driver who found & returned $50,000 says people are threatening him