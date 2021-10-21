Yahoo Boy jailed for defrauding 2 Americans of N58,000

Mesheal Luka had been arrested and arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a two count amended charge of cybercrime and other internet-related fraud.

He posed as an American citizen to fool his victims into sending him money on the pretext of a romantic relationship with them.

This year, he successfully scammed one Michael of the sum of $100, and James Partridge of the sum of €30.

The EFCC said Luka's actions violated Section 308 of the Kaduna State Penal Code of 2017, and punishable under Section 309 of the law.

He pleaded guilty to the charges during a court appearance on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, and was sentenced to six months imprisonment.

Justice Darius Khobo also ordered him to restitute the sum of $50 to his victims, both American citizens.