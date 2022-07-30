RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Yahoo boy buries lover in his bedroom after strangling her to death

Neighbours said the suspected fraudster was in the habit of inviting different women over to his apartment.

Joseph Fekala. [Daily Trust]
A suspected internet fraudster, (Yahoo Boy), identified as Joseph Fekala has allegedly strangled a girl, Kate Ogwoh, who was said to be his love interest, to death and buried the corpse in a shallow grave in his bedroom.

According to Daily Trust, the incident occured in the evening of Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Okaka community in Yenagoa, the state capital.

The incident threw the residents of the area into a state of panic.

The paper quoted a neighbour who spoke on the condition of anonymity as saying that the suspect's activities had been a source of concern to the people in the neighborhood.

He said the 27-year-old murder suspect was in the habit of taking different girls to his apartment, but there had not been any incident of killing until now.

When contacted, spokesman of the Bayelsa command of Nigerian Police, SP Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident, adding that the suspect has been arrested and is being detained at the State Criminal investigation Department.

The neighbour said, “Joseph Fekala, 27 years of Ikibiri Community, but residing at OKAKA, strangled one Kate Ogwoh f 26 years to death on 28 July 2022. He buried the deceased in a shallow grave in his bedroom.

The suspect was arrested following a tip off by neighbours on 29 July 2022, at about 0800 hours. He is being detained at the State Criminal investigation Department. Investigation is ongoing.

Although the motive behind this latest murder remains unknown at this time, it's a reminder of other reported similar killings which were often attributed to ritual.

