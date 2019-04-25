Xiaomi launches stunning Redmi Note 7 and Redmi 7 in Nigeria

Partnering with Jumia, Global technology leader Xiaomi announced the launch of Redmi Note 7, the latest smartphone in the highly popular Redmi Note series. Redmi Note 7 continues the series’ tradition of featuring a large display and excellent battery life, and pushes smartphone photography to a new level in this price range. Together with Redmi Note 7, Xiaomi also launched Redmi 7, the latest smartphone in the new Redmi brand.

“Redmi Note is one of Xiaomi’s most popular series, Redmi Note 7 truly illustrates our philosophy of innovation from everyone because of its amazing performance and attractive price. Partnering with Jumia, we’re very excited today to bring Redmi Note 7 and Redmi 7 to our customers in Nigeria.” Said Steven Wang, Head of Expansion Marketing, Xiaomi Global.

"The launch of Redmi Note 7 is coming at a time when Nigeria is mentioned among seven countries that would contribute 700 million new mobile subscribers to hit the 6 billion mobile subscribers mark in the world by 2025. Availability of honest price point smartphones such as Xiaomi will deepen smartphone penetration in the country and help the country in meeting its 4% quota of the 700 million new global mobile subscribers, as predicted by GSMA Intelligence.” Said Juliet Anammah, CEO Jumia Nigeria.

Stunning all-new design

Redmi Note 7 marks the greatest shift in design in the series, sporting a new premium style with the front and rear covered in Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5. The gorgeous 19.5:9 Dot Drop display measures 6.3 inches diagonally and has a FHD+ resolution of 2380 x 1080. The Redmi Note 7 screen's high pixel density and accurate colors (84% NTSC color gamut) offers one of the finest visual experiences in its class.

Class-leading camera for amazing photos even in low light

On the back, Redmi Note 7 sports the Samsung ISOCELL Bright GM1 backside illuminated CMOS sensor that has 48 million physical pixels. When taking pictures, the sensor uses Samsung’s Tetracell technology that merges four pixels to work as one large 1.6µm pixel. This greatly increases light sensitivity and makes the resulting 12MP image much brighter and clearer, even in low-light conditions.

Furthermore, Xiaomi couples Redmi Note 7’s cameras with the latest AI features, including the night mode photography feature that was introduced along with Xiaomi’s flagship Mi MIX 3, as well as AI scene detection, AI beautify and AI portraits that allow users to create amazing photos with ease.

Uncompromised performance and battery life

Redmi Note 7 is powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 660 AIE SoC, with a 2.2GHz maximum clock speed, ensuring uncompromised peak performance when playing games and processing data.

Redmi Note 7 carries on the Redmi tradition of excellent battery life with its large 4000mAh battery, which will last over a day for almost all users. Recharge via the USB Type-C port, and enjoy shorter charging times thanks to support for Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 4. Redmi Note 7 also includes an IR blaster capable of controlling numerous home appliances, such as televisions or air conditioners. In addition, it comes with Smart PA audio for louder and higher-quality sound.

Built to last

Redmi Note 7 is built to be reliable, designed to last so users can use it worry-free for longer. It features Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back, making it less vulnerable to damage from drops. Corners on the chassis are also reinforced, further improving durability. In addition, buttons and ports come with watertight seals to lessen the impact of accidental splashes that may occur in everyday use.

Price and availability

Redmi Note 7 will come in Space Black, Neptune Blue, and Nebula Red. It will retail at NGN 66,900 for 4GB+64GB, and NGN 75,500 for 4GB+128GB. Starting from April 29, 3GB+32GB version will be available first on Jumia. 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB versions will be on sale through offline channels from May 6.

Redmi 7

Redmi 7 is powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 632 Mobile Platform. This chipset features the Qualcomm® Kryo™ 250 Octa-core CPU, which consists of four performance and four power-saving cores. This gives a significant boost in performance compared to smartphones in this price range.

Featuring a 6.26” HD+ Dot Drop display, Redmi 7 has 4-sided curved gradient design with reduced bezels. The display is also TÜV Rheinland certified — by turning on reading mode, it will provide protection against blue light and reduce the likeliness of visual fatigue.

Redmi 7’s 12MP rear camera has a sensor with 1.25μm pixels that produces higher quality images than other products in the same price range. The 8MP front camera supports using hand gestures for selfies.

With an upgraded 4000mAh battery and system optimizations, Redmi 7 has a standby time of up to 400 hours. Redmi 7 produces better sound quality and offers an increase in volume to ensure clarity during media playback and in calls by using a larger speaker than its predecessor.

Redmi 7 will come in Comet Blue and Eclipse Black, and retail at NGN 47,500 for 3GB+32GB and NGN 53,500 for 3GB+64GB. Starting from April 29, 2GB+16GB version will be available on Jumia. 3GB+32GB and 3GB+64GB versions will be on sale through offline channels from May 6.

