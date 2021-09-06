RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Woman who threatened to kill neighbour in 3 days, gets bail

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Makurdi Upper Area Court 2, on Monday granted bail to one Sewuese Angum, who allegedly threatened to kill her neighbour, Mercy Ashema in three days.

Woman who threatened to kill neighbour in 3 days, gets bail. [thetrentonline]
Woman who threatened to kill neighbour in 3 days, gets bail. [thetrentonline]

In her ruling, the Magistrate, Ms Rose Iorshe, said the accused shall be granted bail in the sum of N50,000 and one surety in the like sum.

Recommended articles

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Veronica Shaagee, had told the court earlier that the case was reported at the D Divisional Police Station, Ankpa Ward, Makurdi on Aug. 25, by Ashema.

“On the same date, at about 3:30 p.m., when she (Ashema) came back from work, immediately she opened the gate, her neighbour one Sewuese Angum of the same address, poured sand on her body and vowed that in three days she will die."

Shaagee said that investigation into the matter was ongoing and requested for more time to complete it.

She said the accused contravened sections 397 and 263 of the penal Code Law as suggested.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate adjourned the case to Sept. 16, for further hearing.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

COVID-19 vaccine: Lagos to consider other sources to achieve herd immunity

Miyetti Allah asks NASS to stop governors from making anti-open grazing laws

NDLEA seizes N100bn worth of illicit drugs in 8 months

Communications Minister Pantami becomes Professor of Cyber Security at FUTO

El-Rufai speaks on losing his polling unit to PDP during Kaduna LG election

Gov Makinde: 'I'm waiting for God to tell me whether to seek re-election or not'

U.S. condemns military seizure of power in Guinea

Nigeria records 459 new cases of COVID-19

Gov El-Rufai pays condolence visit to Plateau over recent killings