ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

63-year-old woman who lost ₦6.2m to scammers battles high blood pressure

Damilare Famuyiwa

The victim met the scammers on her way back from the bank she went to

The victim kept sending money to her scammers until she had no more left to give (image used for illustration) [iStock]
The victim kept sending money to her scammers until she had no more left to give (image used for illustration) [iStock]

Recommended articles

According to the victim’s daughter, Anu Joseph, who spoke on the matter, her mother who’s now traumatised is also battling high blood pressure due to the incident.

Revealing how her mum was scammed, Joseph said when she transferred an undisclosed amount of money to her mum on June 7, 2023, to address an urgent matter, the victim visited a bank, and fell into the hands of the scammers while returning from the financial institution.

“It happened on June 7, 2023. I transferred some money to my mum for something very important and I asked her to go to a branch of a bank on Victoria Island. She went but could not complete the transaction because of one missing document.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She came out of the bank to leave and was asking how she would get to Ojuelegba from there. Coincidentally, a car parked in front of her and the driver asked her where she was headed and she told him. He asked her to enter.

“According to my mum, they started discussing pounds, someone having a consignment and all that, and they convinced her to withdraw ₦3m and give it to them,” Joseph was quoted as saying.

She claimed that her mother, in the company of the driver, withdrew ₦3 million, and went with the driver to meet some people who provided bank details that the money was paid.

"My mum could not tell anyone until her BP went high and she became ill. She is no longer in her right frame of mind since she realised it was a scam. She didn’t want to accept that she had been defrauded," Joseph said.

Speaking further, she added that the fraudsters continued to call her mum on the telephone and she kept sending money to them until she had no more money to give.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu announces 50% fare reduction on Lagos buses

Sanwo-Olu announces 50% fare reduction on Lagos buses

Tinubu approves buses, student loans to ease burden of fuel subsidy removal

Tinubu approves buses, student loans to ease burden of fuel subsidy removal

Tinubu officially decorates newly appointed service chiefs

Tinubu officially decorates newly appointed service chiefs

Discrepancy in Prof Utsev’s profile causes drama during ministerial screening

Discrepancy in Prof Utsev’s profile causes drama during ministerial screening

EIU says Peter Obi will be a stronger candidate in 2027 elections

EIU says Peter Obi will be a stronger candidate in 2027 elections

Lawmaker urges youths to embrace indigenous cultures, respect traditions

Lawmaker urges youths to embrace indigenous cultures, respect traditions

'Anambra Govt set to establish LG road maintenance agency' – Commissioner

'Anambra Govt set to establish LG road maintenance agency' – Commissioner

Akpabio explains why Wike was not asked many questions during screening

Akpabio explains why Wike was not asked many questions during screening

Stanislas Wawrinka - Great tennis star & Swiss conqueror of courts

Stanislas Wawrinka - Great tennis star & Swiss conqueror of courts

Pulse Sports

Mourinho humiliated me in front of entire squad — Ex-Manchester United star

Mourinho humiliated me in front of entire squad — Ex-Manchester United star

Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA superstar celebrates Nigerian return with mum

Giannis Antetokounmpo: NBA superstar celebrates Nigerian return with mum

Atalanta consider Super Eagles star as Rasmus Højlund replacement

Atalanta consider Super Eagles star as Rasmus Højlund replacement

Super Falcons: Oshoala has surpassed Nkwocha and Akide as Nigeria’s greatest women’s player

Super Falcons: Oshoala has surpassed Nkwocha and Akide as Nigeria’s greatest women’s player

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Revealed: How Osimhen convinced Chukwueze to join ‘the best club’ AC Milan

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto when he commissioned rehabilitation of the Tana Delta Irrigation Project on July 27, 2023

Presidential fashion statement, Ruto steps out in 'weed' shirt

Raymond Imozemhe (left) impersonated Tom Cruise (right) on Scrabble

Yahoo Boy jailed in Benin for pretending to be Hollywood star Tom Cruise

Nwangwu, the 'richest native doctor' [The PremiumTimes]

Kidnappers release famous Anambra native doctor after ₦300m ransom demand

Historic move as Ghana's Parliament votes unanimously to abolish the Death Penalty!

Ghanaian Parliament votes to abolish the death penalty