Woman st*bs husband to d*ath, reports herself to stepson

Damilare Famuyiwa

The defendant’s counsel blamed her action on her mental illness.

The incident happened on November 17, 2019, at Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State capital.

Jegede was, however, arraigned before Justice Bamidele Omotoso on September 16, 2020, on one count bordering on murder.

The charge read: “The defendant on November 17, 2019, at Ado Ekiti, did murder one Kayode Jegede (her husband) contrary to Section 316 and punishable under Section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code Law, Cap C16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.”

The defendant’s stepson, Ayomide, in his statement to the police, said he received a call from his stepmother asking him to come home to take his father to the hospital because she had killed him.

“When I got home, I met my father in the pool of his blood, gasping. I saw a knife hanging on his chest. I asked her what happened, but her explanation was incoherent.

“When I removed the knife, the bleeding increased. I went outside to call neighbours to help me take him to the hospital. He was rushed to the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

“My stepmother once reported my father to me asking me to warn him to stop infidelity. She had threatened to kill him if he refused to stop. I took it as an empty threat until she killed my father,” Ayomide was quoted as saying.

The counsel to the defendant, Emmanuel Adedeji, blamed Jegede’s action on her mental imbalance. He, therefore, urged the court to discharge and acquit her on the grounds of insanity.

