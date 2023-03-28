ADVERTISEMENT
Woman st*bs her friend to d*ath during an argument in Lagos

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased left her home to visit the suspect when an argument ensued between them.

The incident reportedly happened during a visit to Ofili’s house by Okon.

It was gathered that the duo were discussing at Ofili’s residence when an argument erupted between them, a development that degenerated into a scuffle.

During the fight, Ofili was said to have reached for a knife in her kitchen and stabbed her friend in the neck.

A source, who gave an account of the incident on a condition of anonymity, stated that when the suspect’s neighbours heard the noise from her apartment, they rushed to help, but could not break in as the door to the suspect’s apartment was locked.

According to the source, the landlord alongside other neighbours in the building forced the door open, adding that when they gained entry into Ofili’s apartment, they discovered that she had allegedly stabbed Okon’s neck and back.

The source said, “We heard both of them shouting in the room of one of the tenants and quickly ran there. When we got there, we found the door locked, forced it open and rushed in.

“When we entered, we met Ofili on top of her friend with a knife, and her friend was in a pool of blood with knife stabs in her neck and at the back”

Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin has, however, confirmed the incident.

His words, “Yes, I am aware of the incident. It happened around 5.50 pm on Sunday. The Divisional Police Officer, Ajah Division, got a distress call from the landlord living at Greenville Estate, Badore, Ajah, Lagos State.

“The landlord said around 1.20pm, one of his tenants, Annie Ofili, murdered her girlfriend, Glory Okon, who came to visit her, with a kitchen knife.

Hundeyin added that the suspect was immediately arrested and detained.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

