ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Woman st*bs 12-year-old girl for splashing water on her in Rivers

Damilare Famuyiwa

It was gathered that the victim mistakenly splashed water on the suspect.

Woman st*bs 12-year-old girl for splashing water on her in Rivers
Woman st*bs 12-year-old girl for splashing water on her in Rivers

Recommended articles

After stabbing her on Saturday, June 17, 2023, the woman was said to have left the knife in the teenager’s body.

It was gathered that the incident happened in Rumuodara in Ohio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Narrating how the incident happened, the victim’s sister, Olucho said the woman carried out the act because her sister mistakenly hit her with water in their corridor.

She stated, “My sister was washing plates outside. The woman (Abigail) went and fetched water.

“Because our corridor is dark, the person inside can see somebody outside, but the person outside cannot see the person inside.

“The woman stood there with her water, but she did not tell my sister not to come with the pot to avoid running into her.

“So my sister, unknowingly, entered with the pot and ran into the woman, and both of them fell.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The woman now started beating my sister. Other neighbours started begging the woman that it was a mistake, but the woman refused.”

According to Olucho, the woman had ordered her sister to sweep the spilt water, and the former continued fetching the water, and the latter agreed.

So she went back to fetch another water, while my sister continued to wash the dishes and later took broom to sweep the water.

“But as my sister was about sweeping the water out, then went inside and came out with a knife. which she used to stab my sister.

“The head of the knife broke and the knife stayed in my sister’s body,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim’s sister further revealed that their neighbours gave the suspect a hot chase after she attempted to escape, after which they handed her over to the police.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Surging shipping costs, tax will harm Nigeria's oil industry - Bloomberg

Surging shipping costs, tax will harm Nigeria's oil industry - Bloomberg

Access free power without refueling your generator with pricey petrol

Access free power without refueling your generator with pricey petrol

Wike explains why he supported Akpabio to become Senate President

Wike explains why he supported Akpabio to become Senate President

Zamfara Governor wants FG to dualise Funtua to Gusau road

Zamfara Governor wants FG to dualise Funtua to Gusau road

Association commends President Tinubu on data protection Act

Association commends President Tinubu on data protection Act

Court upholds restraining order against NLC and TUC, prevents strike

Court upholds restraining order against NLC and TUC, prevents strike

Over 600 evacuees fall ill due to volcanic eruption in Philippines

Over 600 evacuees fall ill due to volcanic eruption in Philippines

U.S. Blinken meets China’s top foreign policy chief

U.S. Blinken meets China’s top foreign policy chief

24-hour curfew declared in Plateau following mass assault

24-hour curfew declared in Plateau following mass assault

Pulse Sports

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Image illustration of illicit drugs (Credit: RAND Corporation)

Young Lagosian high on Colorado d*es after hugging transformer

Sola Ogungbe, a bank manager committed suicide over unpaid loans in Oyo State. [Punch]

Microfinance bank manager reportedly commits suicide over unpaid loans

Husband shoots wife during an argument in Edo

Husband shoots wife during argument in Edo

Inuaghata, Osaretin and family (image0 - 2023-06-12T131131318)

Father places bounty on son-in-law who k*lled his pregnant daughter