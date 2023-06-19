Woman st*bs 12-year-old girl for splashing water on her in Rivers

A 30-year-old woman identified as Abigail, has stabbed a 12-year-old girl, Oluebube, with a kitchen knife for splashing water on her.

After stabbing her on Saturday, June 17, 2023, the woman was said to have left the knife in the teenager’s body.

It was gathered that the incident happened in Rumuodara in Ohio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Narrating how the incident happened, the victim’s sister, Olucho said the woman carried out the act because her sister mistakenly hit her with water in their corridor.

She stated, “My sister was washing plates outside. The woman (Abigail) went and fetched water.

“Because our corridor is dark, the person inside can see somebody outside, but the person outside cannot see the person inside.

“The woman stood there with her water, but she did not tell my sister not to come with the pot to avoid running into her.

“So my sister, unknowingly, entered with the pot and ran into the woman, and both of them fell.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The woman now started beating my sister. Other neighbours started begging the woman that it was a mistake, but the woman refused.”

According to Olucho, the woman had ordered her sister to sweep the spilt water, and the former continued fetching the water, and the latter agreed.

“So she went back to fetch another water, while my sister continued to wash the dishes and later took broom to sweep the water.

“But as my sister was about sweeping the water out, then went inside and came out with a knife. which she used to stab my sister.

“The head of the knife broke and the knife stayed in my sister’s body,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT