Woman stabs husband to d*ath for attempting to have s*x with her

The 27-year-old woman was said to have committed the crime, while her husband was making sexual advances to her.

It was gathered that the couple, who just reconciled after being separated for three months, engaged each other in an argument over sex.

On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, which happened to be the day Odunayo returned to her matrimonial home after the months separation with her husband.

Welcoming his wife home, Salaideen was said to have made attempt to have sexual intercourse with Odunayo, but the latter’s refusal degenerated into a fight.

In the course of the argument, Salaideen forcefully collected his wife’s phone and smashed it on the floor, a development that triggered the latter, who then picked up a sharp object to stab the former in the chest.

“On November 17, 2022, one Ismaila Tijani reported at the Durbar Divisional police headquarters that on November 16, 2022, his son, Olamilekan Salaideen, 35, was stabbed to death by his wife, Odunayo.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased and his wife returned to their home at Oko Oba, Oyo town, on the day of the incident after three months of separation. The deceased made a move to have sexual intercourse with his wife but was rejected.

“This further led into a struggle and the deceased collected his wife’s phone and smashed it on the ground. In retaliation, the wife stabbed the deceased’s chest, leading to his death,” Oyo police spokesperson, SP Adewale Osifeso said, as he narrated how the incident happened.