On Thursday, November 21, 2019, the suspect, a resident of Isote area of Sagamu town was arrested by operatives of Ogun State Police Command.

In a statement by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, the grandmother was arrested following information received by the police in Sagamu Division that the baby left in the care of the suspect by her mother had been found dead.

The mother of the baby was reported to have gone to the bathroom, only to return and discover the dead body of her baby.

Confirming the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Sagamu, Okiki Agunbiade, dispatched detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, the suspect admitted poisoning and killing the baby because she didn’t like her daughter getting married to the father of the baby.

“She confessed further that she had attempted to terminate the pregnancy, but her pastor had warned her against it, hence she waited for her daughter to deliver before carrying out her devilish intention.

“She explained further that she poisoned the baby with a deadly insecticide known as Sniper,” he said.

Oyeyemi stated that the corpse of the baby had been deposited at the morgue of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu for autopsy.

He added that the suspect had been transferred to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation and prosecution.