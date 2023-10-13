Woman lands in police custody for bathing husband with hot oil

Nwala reportedly committed the crime while the man retired to sleep following an argument that ensued between them.

The incident, according to Rivers Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko, who made this disclosure, happened in Okehi, Etche Local Government Area of the state.

Iringe-koko said the woman was arrested by operatives who had been on her trail after she fled on realising the enormity of her crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her words: “The wife has been arrested and is in Police custody. She was arrested this morning (Thursday) and brought to the command.

“She will be interrogated after which necessary action will follow. So for now, the investigation is ongoing.”

Eyewitnesses claimed that the suspect, who hails from the Obite community in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA, Rivers State, had attacked her husband hours after he confronted her on the mission of a strange man who was lurking around her and her younger sister.

Speaking on the incident, the victim stated that his wife suddenly started putting up strange behaviour soon after her younger sister moved in to live with them.

Nwankwo, whose face and body showed scary injuries from the attack, also said he was compelled to send his sister-in-law packing due to her disrespectful attitude towards him in their home, but said his decision did not go down well with his wife who opposed it, leading to a heated argument.

ADVERTISEMENT