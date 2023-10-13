ADVERTISEMENT
Woman lands in police custody for bathing husband with hot oil

Damilare Famuyiwa

The victim was sleeping when his wife attacked him with hot groundnut oil following a disagreement that ensued between them.

The victim's face and body were badly injured [Retro TV]
Nwala reportedly committed the crime while the man retired to sleep following an argument that ensued between them.

The incident, according to Rivers Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko, who made this disclosure, happened in Okehi, Etche Local Government Area of the state.

Iringe-koko said the woman was arrested by operatives who had been on her trail after she fled on realising the enormity of her crime.

Her words: “The wife has been arrested and is in Police custody. She was arrested this morning (Thursday) and brought to the command.

“She will be interrogated after which necessary action will follow. So for now, the investigation is ongoing.”

Eyewitnesses claimed that the suspect, who hails from the Obite community in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA, Rivers State, had attacked her husband hours after he confronted her on the mission of a strange man who was lurking around her and her younger sister.

Speaking on the incident, the victim stated that his wife suddenly started putting up strange behaviour soon after her younger sister moved in to live with them.

Nwankwo, whose face and body showed scary injuries from the attack, also said he was compelled to send his sister-in-law packing due to her disrespectful attitude towards him in their home, but said his decision did not go down well with his wife who opposed it, leading to a heated argument.

He added that little did he know that the matter would escalate when he confronted his wife about the strange man.

Adamawa Govt trains 250 traditional rulers on climate change issues

Enugu Govt partners with HPRG, University of Nigeria on quality healthcare

Tinubu approves creation of Civil Service Commission for FCT - Wike

Tinubu pulls FCTA from TSA, permits use of IGR – Wike

Dele Momodu explains why Fani-Kayode is silent about Tinubu's certificate saga

Ondo House of Assembly suspends impeachment of Deputy Governor Aiyedatiwa

Foundation praises Gov Sule for 5% employment slots for PWD

5 reasons why Nigerians easily fall for fake news

Borno Govt bans mining activities due to fragile security in the State

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star's girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

2 Kwara Poly students accused of suffocating man to death during planned sex romp.

Wife goes to court for divorce, husband demands she finds him a new wife first

Man slumps and dies during fight with debtor

