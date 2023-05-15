Woman d*es while separating her sons’ fight

Ibrahim was said to have been macheted as she was separating a fight between her two sons, Inusa and Usman.

It was gathered that Inusa mistakenly macheted her mother on her left hand.

According to a resident of the area, who gave his name as Saliu Shehu, Ibrahim was confirmed dead at a private hospital she was rushed to.

“The two brothers are of the same parents. They were engaging in a serious fight. Their mother came in and tried to separate them. Inusa, however, left and went to bring a machete with which he intended to use on his brother in the process, he mistakenly cut his mother on her left hand. She was taken to a private hospital where she died,” the resident added.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the FCT command, Josephine Adeh said Inusa was at large, adding that investigation is ongoing on the matter.

“We received a distress call and rushed to the scene. The mother was taken to the hospital where she was confirmed dead. Usman is in custody while Inusa is at large. An investigation is, however, ongoing on the matter,” the police spokesperson added.

In a related development, a 30-year-old man identified as Owate Bode has clubbed his mother to death for refusing his request of N20,000.