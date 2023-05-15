The sports category has moved to a new website.
Woman d*es while separating her sons’ fight

Damilare Famuyiwa

The woman was confirmed dead at a private hospital she was rushed to in Abuja.

Ibrahim was said to have been macheted as she was separating a fight between her two sons, Inusa and Usman.

It was gathered that Inusa mistakenly macheted her mother on her left hand.

According to a resident of the area, who gave his name as Saliu Shehu, Ibrahim was confirmed dead at a private hospital she was rushed to.

“The two brothers are of the same parents. They were engaging in a serious fight. Their mother came in and tried to separate them. Inusa, however, left and went to bring a machete with which he intended to use on his brother in the process, he mistakenly cut his mother on her left hand. She was taken to a private hospital where she died,” the resident added.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the FCT command, Josephine Adeh said Inusa was at large, adding that investigation is ongoing on the matter.

We received a distress call and rushed to the scene. The mother was taken to the hospital where she was confirmed dead. Usman is in custody while Inusa is at large. An investigation is, however, ongoing on the matter,” the police spokesperson added.

In a related development, a 30-year-old man identified as Owate Bode has clubbed his mother to death for refusing his request of N20,000.

Confessing the crime, the suspect, who was interrogated by policemen with his hands tied behind his back, said he was triggered after refusing to give him his money, his mother rained abuse on him and asked him to look for something to do.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

