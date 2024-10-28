ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Woman cries out after her 17-year-old daughter went missing in Lagos

Damilare Famuyiwa

The woman said her teenage daughter left their home to visit a friend, and is yet to return home since Sunday, October 20, 2024.

Woman cries out after her 17-year-old daughter went missing in Lagos
Woman cries out after her 17-year-old daughter went missing in Lagos

Recommended articles

The teenager, according to Akinbode, left their home in the Bariga area of Lagos, ostensibly to visit a friend in Oshodi, a decision that has since left her family in turmoil and concern.

While unverified reports are suggesting that Hameedah might have attended an Islamic programme that day, Akinbode insists that her daughter informed her and her father that she was simply going to meet a friend after attending the mosque that morning, a detail that adds to the uncertainty surrounding Hameedah’s whereabouts.

“I received a message from her that morning; she said she was going to Oshodi to deliver something to a friend,” Akinbode explained, her voice tinged with worry as she recalled the events leading up to her daughter’s disappearance. “She promised she would be back shortly, but as the hours passed and she did not return home, we began to worry.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The family, deeply concerned for Hameedah’s safety, promptly reported her missing to the Ifako Police Station. They have also reached out to both the Area F and Zone 2 police headquarters in search of any leads or information that might assist in locating her.

“I don’t know who she was going to see, and that’s what frightens me the most,” Akinbode shared, highlighting her growing unease.

In response to inquiries regarding the situation, Ayuba Ummah, a spokesperson for the Zone 2 command, stated that he was not yet aware of the report but assured that he would investigate the matter further.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Comedy taken too far' - PDP chair, observers react to Kano LG poll

'Comedy taken too far' - PDP chair, observers react to Kano LG poll

Workers won't allow Okpebholo's administration to tamper with my reforms - Obaseki

Workers won't allow Okpebholo's administration to tamper with my reforms - Obaseki

Police react to lawmaker’s alleged assault on Bolt driver

Police react to lawmaker’s alleged assault on Bolt driver

Kwara reports 2 cases of Circulating Variant Polio, boosts immunisation efforts

Kwara reports 2 cases of Circulating Variant Polio, boosts immunisation efforts

Keffi residents resort to trekking & cancelling trips due to high transport fares

Keffi residents resort to trekking & cancelling trips due to high transport fares

Power outages boost demand for phone charging services in Jos, amid high fuel costs

Power outages boost demand for phone charging services in Jos, amid high fuel costs

Kaduna, Katsina civil servants who retired since March 2023 yet to receive pension

Kaduna, Katsina civil servants who retired since March 2023 yet to receive pension

8-day National grid collapse leads to daily loss of lives at Katsina hospital

8-day National grid collapse leads to daily loss of lives at Katsina hospital

Nyesom Wike told to step down as FCT minister

Nyesom Wike told to step down as FCT minister

Pulse Sports

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

15-year-old girl accuses her mum of forcing her into prostitution

15-year-old girl accuses her mum of forcing her into prostitution

Man fleeing police’s arrest dies after falling into Lagos canal

Man fleeing police’s arrest dies after falling into Lagos canal

UNN

UNN denies student death on campus, demands apology from blogger

Lady accuses pastor of multiple rape and abortion

Lady accuses pastor of multiple rape and abortion