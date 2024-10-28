Woman cries out after her 17-year-old daughter went missing in Lagos

The teenager, according to Akinbode, left their home in the Bariga area of Lagos, ostensibly to visit a friend in Oshodi, a decision that has since left her family in turmoil and concern.

While unverified reports are suggesting that Hameedah might have attended an Islamic programme that day, Akinbode insists that her daughter informed her and her father that she was simply going to meet a friend after attending the mosque that morning, a detail that adds to the uncertainty surrounding Hameedah’s whereabouts.

“I received a message from her that morning; she said she was going to Oshodi to deliver something to a friend,” Akinbode explained, her voice tinged with worry as she recalled the events leading up to her daughter’s disappearance. “She promised she would be back shortly, but as the hours passed and she did not return home, we began to worry.”

The family, deeply concerned for Hameedah’s safety, promptly reported her missing to the Ifako Police Station. They have also reached out to both the Area F and Zone 2 police headquarters in search of any leads or information that might assist in locating her.

“I don’t know who she was going to see, and that’s what frightens me the most,” Akinbode shared, highlighting her growing unease.