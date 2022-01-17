RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Woman begs court to clarify her marital status

A housewife, Zainab Abdulsalam, on Monday dragged her husband, Mansur Sulaiman before a Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, seeking to know her marital status.

Abdussalam, through her counsel, MT Abdullahi, told the court that his client has been living with her parents for seven months.

Responding, Sulaiman, a civil servant said: ”I did not divorce my wife.

”We are still married. I have continued to provide for her while she was at her parents’ house.

”My rent will expire in July 2022 and I will not want to waste money. I asked her to look for a house where I can afford but she went for an expensive one that I cannot afford to pay,” he said.

The Judge, Murtala Nasir, after listening to the parties, ordered the defendant to look for another apartment for his wife and two children.

He adjourned the case until Feb. 17, and ordered the defendant to comply with the court order.

