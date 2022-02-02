RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Winners emerge in the maiden edition of the FMN Prize for Innovation

The maiden edition of the FMN Prize for Innovation pitch event witnessed some of the most brilliant and finest ideas in the food value chain.

After an intense and interesting pitch event with finalists across different parts of Nigeria, a winner finally emerged.

Congratulations to Chuks Ogbonna (Urban Akwu Agro Allied Ltd) for emerging winner of the maiden edition of the FMN Prize for Innovation category 1.

We wish him the best of luck as he continues to make a positive impact in the food value chain.

Join us in celebrating him in the comment section. Here are some more pictures from the prize presentation and ‘meet and greet’ with the GMD/CEO.

