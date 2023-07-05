ADVERTISEMENT
Widow weeps as boyfriend sends nude photos to her late husband’s family

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect went as far as sending the widow’s nude photos to her church’s WhatsApp group.

Image of Amarah Kennedy

Kennedy, according to multiple reports, had sent the nude photos of Kester to her late husband’s family members.

Sharing her experience with Kennedy, Kester, who lost her husband about eight years ago in a car crash, said she met the businessman on social media, and after chatting her up, started showering her with monetary gifts.

However, after a disagreement, he sent her over 50 of her nude photos which he secretly took after their lovemaking in a hotel.

The mother of two said the suspect demanded ₦100,000 from her as a condition to delete the photos, adding that after she sent the money and asked if the photos had been deleted, he demanded an additional ₦40,000 to delete them permanently, which she sent to him.

According to Kester, despite the payments, the suspect went ahead to circulate the photos on Facebook. Kester said she attempted suicide twice but failed, as some of those who saw the images started questioning her.

“I’m sorry I had to cry. It’s been a while I said I would cry over this issue but I feel better now. My in-laws have called me. Thank God. They are the ones now encouraging me, asking if I had reported to the police.

“They said I even tried, that if it was their brother, they know he would have remarried. That I tried to stay for eight years, they are heaping curses on Kennedy’s head. My in-laws are with me. The shame is for him. They are standing by me. They are even happy I tried to go into a relationship.

“But I entered a relationship with a beast. But they said any support I need to fight this guy, they are there for me. My in-laws are ready to fight this battle for me and they have vowed they will not have rest until Kennedy is arrested. Now, my in-laws know they need to fight for me and they will fight for me,” distraught Kester was quoted as saying as she narrated how the suspect embarrassed her.

Confirming the incident, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, met with the widow in his office.

Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, who disclosed this development, said the CP, while assuring the survivor of justice, directed the Police Medical Services, Lagos State Command to provide her with adequate psychosocial support.

He, however, advised the suspect to submit himself to prove his innocence as failure to do so will result in deploying all law enforcement machinery available to secure his apprehension and prosecution accordingly.

