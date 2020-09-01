Semati Moedi, sister of a popular South African tombstone maker, Lebogang Khitsane accused his widow of sleeping with other men, a situation which she claimed contributed to her brother’s death.

She made the damning allegation at the memorial service which was aired live on South African television ‘eNCA’ on Sunday, August 30.

According to her, Maria Khitsane bringing other men to her matrimonial home made Lebogang Khitsane die a bitter man.

Dramatically, no sooner had Semati Moedi voiced out the allegation than water bottles came flying as Maria Khitsane dashed to the stage and attacked her physically.

They struggled over the microphone as Maria attempted to stop her sister-in-law from proceeding with her claim but Semati forcibly succeeded getting heard.

It took the intervention of other mourners to separate the feuding women.

Khistane was well known for his unique tombstone designs that include that of Nelson Mandela, singer/producer Robbie Malinga, actor Joe Mafela, and kwaito juggernaut Mduduzi “Mandoza” Tshabalala, Ontlametse Phalatse, Nkululeko ‘Flabba’ Habedi, Baby Jake Matlala, Scara Ngobese among others.