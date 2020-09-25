Last year’s event which was held in partnership with the British Council took place at the council’s premises in Lagos with more than 1000 attendees participating in what is now recognized as Nigeria’s first book festival specially dedicated to children.

This year, the ACBF will welcome children, children’s book authors, illustrators, parents, teachers as well as other key stakeholders in children’s literature and education to what is now recognized as Nigeria’s largest children’s book festival.

The ACBF features books written for readers from infancy to teenage years. The festival is a showcase of children’s books written by African authors, or books written by authors from around the world for a diverse audience of children.

The 2020 event which will be held online this year, will educate, inspire, and entertain children and adults alike. Ample opportunities for reading along; singing along and dancing along have been created for young and old. With book readings, mini-workshops, information sessions for parents; pop quizzes; comedy for children, and happy tunes, the whole family is catered for during the festival.

Event details are as follows;

Date: Friday, 30th-Saturday, 31st October 2020

Venue: Online

Day 1 of the festival will feature professional workshops for children’s book writers, illustrators, aspiring writers, and publishers.

On Day 2, Saturday, October 31st, there will be author book readings; Book Chats; Giggle Box; Happy Tunes; Story Time; Pop Quizzes and Prizes; fun workshops for children, and insightful sessions for parents and teachers.

To Register free, visit http://bit.ly/akadafestivalfree

Follow @akadafestival @cleverclogsbook for the latest updates on the festival and use the hashtag #Akada2020AtHome to join the conversation online.

