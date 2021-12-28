Who are the future leaders of Africa, recognised and inspired by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome?

Since 2013, the Future Africa Leaders’ Foundation has identified and celebrated young leaders from across Africa.

In the past years, award winners, or FALF ambassadors (Future Africa Leaders’ Foundation), have continued in their journeys by representing Africa in many different economic and social contexts, showcasing their communities at the United Nations and the European Union.

On Sunday, December 19th, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome held a nomination show, announcing the nominees of the Future Africa Leaders’ Awards.

Pastor T.T. Temisan, the anchor of the nomination show, thanked Pastor Chris Oyakhilome for giving the young people of Africa a chance to build the continent by investing in the future, all of which would not be possible if it were not for him.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is the founder of LoveWorld Inc., which has several subsidiaries under its wings.

The Future Africa Leaders’ Foundation is a member organization of the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International (COFI), which is a humanitarian NGO working to build impoverished and forgotten communities in line with the sustainable development goals defined by the United Nations.

World Leaders Join Pastor Chris for New Year’s Eve Service

In 2019, the former President of Liberia Ellen Johnson Sirleaf joined Pastor Chris Oyakhilome on stage to announce the winner of the Star Prize at the Future Africa Leaders’ Awards.

This Nobel Laureate addressed the global audience and inspired another generation of leaders to take on their passions by saying, “There is nothing, more or less, that an African leader cannot do!”

She was addressing some of the brightest and most impactful emergent leaders of our generation.

Following the inspiration of great leaders at this year’s nomination show, Pastor T.T. Temisan announced the breaking news that the Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Chief Olusegun Obasanjo GCFR will be Chairman of this year’s Future Africa Leaders’ Awards.

Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Dr. Goodluck Jonathan GCFR, GCON will be the special guest of honor, and Dr.Arikana Chihombori-Quao, the Founder/President ADDI and Former African Union Ambassador to the United States, will be the special guest this year.

They will be there at the New Year’s Eve Service with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome to bring in the New Year and bid farewell to the ‘Year of Preparation,’ as the pastor named 2021.

30 Nominees, 10 Winners, 1 Star Prize Winner of the Future Africa Leaders’ Award 2021

30 nominees were recently announced at the Future Africa Leaders’ Awards Nomination show. They have changed the narrative, making Africa the home of young heroes. Out of Africa, they shine as lights to the rest of the world.

Some of the inspiring trailblazers include Bitrus Isaac from Nigeria, Annick Bado from Burkina Faso and Derrick Absalom from Tanzania, who during the COVID-19 lockdown conducted online courses and built modern ablutions for four orphanages in Tanzania.

Racidatou Diallo from Guinea, who provides healthcare to families in her community, is also among the nominees. So are Felix Fomenga from Cameroon and Jalloh Kadiatu from Sierra Leone, who is focusing on supporting a safe place for women in society and protecting them from violence by co-founding the Advocacy for Adolescent Girls Safety.

Deo-Gratias MeYou from Benin, who launched an initiative called Young African Farmers’ Initiative in response to the necessity of sustainable food supply in African countries, is also nominated.

Among the nominees are also Nyanfor Ezekiel from Liberia and Azaria Chidzungu from Malawi, who conducts leadership training programs to empower the youths of Malawi.

Mthembu Marvel from South Africa leads international work teams on projects which impact young people with special needs and also received a nomination.

Pastor Chris’ Nominees Impact Thousands of People

Among the other nominees are the following:

Nzometiah Nervis Tetsop from Cameroon, who organized a platform that empowered over 20,000 young entrepreneurs to design innovative solutions for sustainable development.

Milla Anna from Sudan, who pioneered an initiative to raise thousands of dollars for vulnerable families and aid farmers for socio-economic development.

Aguidi Cesar from Togo, who provided free medical treatment to almost 3000 people in the city of Lome and impacted 5000 people in West Africa.

Jegede Chelsea from Nigeria, whose Rural Water Infrastructure Intervention project impacted almost 170,000 people in Lagos.

Kibaba Hillary from Kenya, Serumola Evanah from Botswana and Ngambaka Geoliver from Congo, who through technology-based innovations initiated changes to reduce environmental pollution.

Asma Rouabhia from Tunisia, who founded an organization that fosters creativity and leadership, Proactive Youth and Artisun.

Nomnqa Amanda from South Africa, who is involved in youth policy-making and advocacy, benefitting thousands of people around the continent. From Nigeria is Okeke Chiedozie Gideon.

Future Africa Leader’s Awards Nominees Support Education, Widows and Children

Sampong Matilda from Ghana is a young protagonist for educating girls in science, technology, engineering and math as well as bridging the gender disparity.

Manzi Guevara from Rwanda and Abraham Sylvester from Nigeria, the founder of ‘Excelling Youth Initiative,’ which was established to support education in rural communities.

Kalilombe Bridget from Zambia and Bakaki Yusuf from Uganda, who is the founder and CEO of Young Leaders Africa, networking young people across the continent.

Zohou Sandrine from Togo, Finawah Emmanuel from Ghana and Prisca Torboal from Chad are also outstanding leaders in their communities.

Zulu Destiny from Zambia, acquired land in the Copperbelt for hundreds of widows and children to be able to farm.

Mazivanhanga Gracious Tatenda is a trailblazer in her own right hails from Zimbabwe.

Outstanding Leadership Recognized with FALF

10 of the 30 nominees receive $10,000 for his or her contribution, while one person will be named the Star Prize Winner. He or she gets $25,000.

These projects are ongoing and must be sustainable so through fundraising and partnerships, the leaders find additional financial resources to take their ideas to the next level.

The creative entrepreneurship is inspired by the passion these young people have for their communities and countries.

You can watch the Future Africa Leaders’ Awards on Friday, December 31st from 8 PM GMT+1 on the website of the Future Africa Leaders’ Foundation as extraordinary young African leaders who are setting the pace for the development of Africa will be applauded.

For sponsorship information for the Future Africa Leaders’ Foundation or the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International, please visit the Future Africa Leaders’ Foundations’ website.

----