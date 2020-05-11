Fufu is a staple food across West Africa, and it can be made by pounding a mixture of boiled cassava and plantains into a soft sticky paste to go along with aromatic and spicy tomato soup.

Fufu can also be found in Northern Ghana, although it is made with yam in this region.

It can be eaten every day of the week but in Southern Ghana, especially Greater Accra, it is eaten mostly weekends due to busy schedules.

Even though foreigners who have tasted fufu have attested to its unique taste, a white man who has been eating the food for some time now has declared that he can’t do without it.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, he expresses his passion for fufu, saying fufu runs through his blood.

“Anyone who has been to Ghana can attest that fufu runs through the blood,” he said. “That is why they want to eat fufu every day.”

Watch the full video below.