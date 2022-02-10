Warisi charged with stealing employer’s N105,000

The prosecutor, Insp Olaide Rawlings, told the court that defendant committed the offence on Feb. 6 at about 1:35 p.m. at Kemta Idi-Aba area of Abeokuta.

Rawlings said the defendant stole N105, 000 belonging to his employer, Mr Kabiru Salawu, after he was asked to help him withdraw the money from his account.

“The defendant after withdrawing the money absconded with it. He was later arrested by the police,” the prosecuctor said.

Rawlings said the offences contravened Sections 390(9) of the Criminal Law of Ogun, 2006.

The Magistrate, Mr S.S. Shotayo, granted the defendant N50,000 bail with one surety in like sum.

Shotayo ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payments to the Ogun government.