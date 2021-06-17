Vskit; where creativity reaps rewards

Pulse Nigeria

Shmareo joined Vskit in July 2018, with loads of comedy, dancing and video directing abilities. On one occasion, he attended an Infinix event, and was gifted a Vskit shirt, just by being present. According to Shmareo, he loved the gesture so much, and decided he would make the Vskit shirt his identity.

Since then, the buzzing dancer has testified to always receiving brand partnership requests, thanks to his show of affection for Vskit, even without getting paid to do it. The one that tops the list is the collaboration request he got from the ace brand Opay.

The message sent to him from Opay acknowledged how they would like to work with him because of his involvement with the Africa’s leading short video platform; Vskit. This got him more excited and he expressed his gratitude to Vskit for the exposure he got through the platform.

When asked what inspired his love for the brand; Shmareo gave the following reasons;

I love the fact that there are constant updates being churned out on the app. It means that the engineers are working tirelessly to make the app experience a user friendly one.

The celebrities present on the app makes me want to keep coming. I see as an opportunity to be noticed by them. I love the likes of Sydney Talker, Mr Macaroni, Taaooma, Ice Prince, ShadyVille, etc. I am hopeful that there will be a collaboration request from any of them soon.

I recently purchased a new phone and I saw that Vskit app was preinstalled. This gave me so much joy and identity. It meant that Vskit is doing something right, and I am on the winning team.

Shmareo added that he thinks the brand is majorly for the people. In his words, ‘Vskit listens to me’. I see changes once questions are being thrown at followers and the feedbacks from the brand.

My videos pop up a lot on other platforms when I post them on the Vskit app. As soon as I post a video, I get a good number of calls from known people, letting me know I was just seen in on Google or something. This makes me feel appreciated and encourages me to do more.

Very importantly, the app has given me the opportunity to work with other brands in the industry. For instance, I was discovered by Opay through one of the videos I posted on the app. Other private entities have also reached out for some sort of influencing deals, because in their words, my zeal and passion for the Vskit brand is contagious. Some other Vskit faithfuls on my contacts have also benefitted immensely from the brand.

Lastly, I was able to acquire my first Television set, DVD, and bought my most expensive phone, through proceeds from my relationship with the Vskit brand. I also won a NASTY BUD Challenge that got me 100,000 Nigerian Naira. This money was used to purchase a washing machine which I now use for a small business in my home.

From the interview with superstar Shmareo, it can be deduced that Vskit brings money making opportunities for people with talents. The fact that he wears a particular shirt while shooting his videos caught our attention, and we are elated to see that Shmareo does not just love what he does, he gets rewarded beautifully for it. Cheers to other amazing raw talents.