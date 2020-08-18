The show is powered by Smithworks Media and is designed to celebrate the radiance of African vocals as guests who are resident in Africa, North America & Europe all dialed in to participate in the highly entertaining show.

While speaking at the commencement of the live virtual series, Adeyeri O’Jerry, the host, praised the consistency of the African sound that he attributed to Originality, and that it is beginning to gain broader popularity even in climes beyond Africa’s shores. ‘Africa is blessed with great talents and therefore there is a need to further highlight the beauty of these talents as the narrative needs to be better told by showcasing the various dimensions that most people still have to discover’, he said.

The show featured interesting segments such as the Lifestyle gists of African Celebrities, freestyle sessions, Tips for vocal improvement, Discussions around Music business among other interest-sustaining elements. It paraded highly talented vocalists like Nigeria’s JamieGold & Deji Sanusi, USA’s Kenny; and one of Russia’s most sought-after singer - Dewunmi Vokalz who all graced the show with their individual creative delights.

Sauti Sol from Kenya, South Africa’s The Joy Music Acapella crew, Zimbabwe’s Nobuntu Music, Ivory Coast’s Heaven Singers Acapella group and Uganda’s Harmonics are some of the African Vocal powerhouses listed to feature in subsequent episodes of the series.

Vocal Zoom aims to create an appreciation outlet for African voices by hosting African descent vocalists across various genres including Afrobeat, Gospel music, R&B, AfroJazz, Afro-pop, Reggae, Juju, Fuji, Afro soul etc.

About Vocal Zoom

Vocal Zoom is Africa’s first virtual live series that focuses on the beauty of African vocalists living both within and outside Africa. It seeks to comb the nooks and cranny of the continent and promote breath-taking local content by putting Africans’ vocal dexterity on the world map. The series will host Singers, songwriters, music critics, producers etc that are of African-descent.

