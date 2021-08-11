RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Vitafoam supports creativity amongst children, sponsors 2021 ‘I-Create’ Club Inter-School Competition

Vitafoam Nigeria Plc, Nigeria’s leading manufacturer of flexible, reconstituted and rigid foam products, has collaborated with ‘I-Create’ club, as a major sponsor of her just concluded inter-School competitions.

L-R: Solomon Adejola, Teacher, Chrisland school , Eniola Afolayan, Founder, I-create Club, Daniella Imoh, Pupil of Chrisland School and Winner, Business Plan Challenge, Mrs Patience Imoh ( Parent) , Busola Onamusi, Brand and Communications Manager, Vitafoam Plc at the presentation of gift to the winner of the Business Plan Challenge for primary schools
The competitions were ‘Pillow Art Competition and Business Plan Challenge’ focused on nurturing creativity amongst children in elementary school.

The keenly contested competition had over 700 submissions from students and 50 schools participating in Lagos. The pillow Art competition gave primary 3 students an opportunity to use their imagination to create thematic designs that expresses their thoughts using of paints and colours, while the Business Plan Challenge gave primary 6 students the opportunity to conceptualize ideas to a real workable business.

L-R:, Busola Onamusi, Brand and Communications Manager, Vitafoam Plc , Olamide Olowofela , Pupil of University of Lagos Women Society School and Winner of Pillow Art Competition , Taiwo Adeniyi, Managing Director, Vitafoam Plc , Mrs Folashade Olowofela(Parent) and Eniola Afolayan, I-create Club at the presentation of gift to the winner of Pillow Art Competition for primary school
The Commercial Director of Vitafoam , Mr Sola Owoade commended participating students for their creativity and stated that “Vitafoam as a family brand is committed to excellence which the students have demonstrated in creativity, as a responsible organization we are also proud to associate with educative initiatives that nurtures our future generation."

Busola Onamusi, the brands and Communications Manager for Vitafoam also congratulated the winners of the competition and stated that ‘’Vitafoam is delighted to inspire and nurture young minds, stressing that creativity is enhanced with a well-rested body which is why Vitafoam is rewarding the winners with products that enhances good sleep and wellness”

L-R: Busola Onamusi, Brand and Communications Manager, Vitafoam Plc , Daniella Imoh, Pupil of Chrisland School and Winner, Business Plan Challenge , Eniola Afolayan, Founder, I-create Club Adepeju Johnson , Head Teacher Chrisland School, Ladipo-Ikeja and Eniola Afolayan, I-create Club and Mrs Patience Imoh ( parent) at the presentation of gift to the winner of the Business Plan Challenge for primary schools
“We have been doing this since 2015 and Vitafoam has consistently supported us throughout the journey, We appreciate Vitafoam , students and participating schools for all their continuous support. We promise to keep up the good work," said Eniola Afolayan, Founder, I-Create Club.

1st prize winner for the Pillow art competition emerged from UNILAG Women Society School, first runner up from Sunnydale School GRA and Second runner from Scholars Crest School.

L-R: Kemi Hansel-Erhie , Asst. Head- Teacher, University of Lagos Women Society School, Busola Onamusi, Brand and Communications Manager, Vitafoam Plc , Olamide Olowofela , Winner Pillow Art Competition , Taiwo Adeniyi, Managing Director, Vitafoam Plc , Mrs Olowofela(Parent) and Eniola Afolayan, Founder, I-create Club at the presentation of gift to the winner
Chrisland Schools emerged winner of the business plan challenge, Corona School came in Second and Basil International School at third position.

A range of Vitafoam Products were given to the winners of the Pillow Art challenge while cash prizes were also given to the winners of the Business plan challenge.

