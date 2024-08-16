ADVERTISEMENT
VIDEO: Swift action averts tragedy as fire guts 7-storey building in Lagos

Segun Adeyemi

The quick response by the firefighters averted what could have been a much more serious incident, underscoring the importance of timely intervention in such emergencies and the need for everyone to be prepared.

Men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service where right on time to contain the fire outbreak at the scene of the incident on Lagos Island. [Getty Images]
The incident, which occurred at 5:17 AM, was quickly contained by the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, preventing what could have been a major disaster.

In a statement on X, the Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, confirmed that firefighters from the Ebute Elefun, Sari, and Lekki 1 stations swiftly responded to the distress call and arrived on the scene at 5:33 AM.

"Thanks to the swift actions of the Lagos State Firefighters, the situation is now under control," Adeseye stated, highlighting the effectiveness of the emergency response.

She also reassured residents by confirming that "no casualties have been reported."

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire, which affected several shops within the building, was caused by an electrical surge.

While the blaze has been extinguished, ventilation efforts are ongoing to ensure the safety of the surrounding area.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

