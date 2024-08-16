VIDEO: Swift action averts tragedy as fire guts 7-storey building in Lagos

The incident, which occurred at 5:17 AM, was quickly contained by the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, preventing what could have been a major disaster.

In a statement on X, the Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, confirmed that firefighters from the Ebute Elefun, Sari, and Lekki 1 stations swiftly responded to the distress call and arrived on the scene at 5:33 AM.

"Thanks to the swift actions of the Lagos State Firefighters, the situation is now under control," Adeseye stated, highlighting the effectiveness of the emergency response.

No casualty recorded

She also reassured residents by confirming that "no casualties have been reported."

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire, which affected several shops within the building, was caused by an electrical surge.