Fire destroys goods worth millions at Lagos factory warehouse, no injuries

The Lagos State Management Agency (LASEMA) announced this in Lagos on Friday. LASEMA Permanent Secretary Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said that the incident happened at Josien Factory Warehouse, Abule Osun, Lagos State.

He said that the agency responded to a distress call through its toll-free lines at 8.28 am on Friday.

“The agency responded to the distress call by activating its Dolphin Response Team from the Igando Base.

“On arriving in the scene, responders discovered a warehouse storing diapers, solar batteries, foreign charcoal and massaging seats within the Josien factory complex engulfed in flames.

“The immediate cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained as the warehouse was locked as at the time the incident occurred.

“No casualties or injuries were recorded due to the incident as there were no occupants in the building as of the time of the fire incident,” he said.

He said that safety measures were activated by all members of the multi-agency response teams to ensure safety of responders at the incident scene during the operation.

“LASEMA is coordinating the operation in collaboration with the LASG Fire and Rescue officials.

“Goods and property worth millions of naira were damaged in the incident.

“However, a significant quantity of goods equally worth millions of naira were salvaged by the LASEMA Response Team during the operation,” he stated.

He added that strategic and collaborative efforts were deployed to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to adjacent warehouses.