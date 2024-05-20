VIDEO: Man allegedly commits suicide after Arsenal lost EPL title to Man City

In a viral video seen by Pulse, the deceased, who was wearing an Arsenal FC jersey, was spotted in a position that seemed like he had hung himself to death.

It was gathered that the unknown man, whose identity is yet to be determined, was an Arsenal fan.

Man City and Arsenal entered the season's final day knowing that a slip from either of them would cost them the title.

However, Man City entered the final day of the season with a two-point advantage over Arsenal, with 88 and 86 points, respectively.

A win for Man City against West Ham at the Etihad would seal them a record fourth consecutive EPL title, while Arsenal also required a must-win against Everton at the Emirate stadium and a slip from Man City to secure their first EPL title in 20 years.

Man City eventually won the title after defeating West Ham 3-1, while Arsenal needed a late winner in stoppage time to defeat Everton 2-1.

Netizens react

However, the tragic video of the Arsenal fan who killed himself has sparked mixed reactions amongst netizens on social media.

Kingsley Ekanem, with the X handle @Kingcreatorr wrote, “Him no get sense though RIP.”

Agbari Ojukwu wrote, "Prank or what 😭😭"

@Afs_living wrote, “Unbelievable his hurt people that care about him just for a football game smh.”

@AjeboMezie wrote, “He has always wanted to do that, not because of arsenal. He only had a valid reason. Sad 😔"

@toksybounzy wrote, “This is not about football or Arsenal; he probably has more things going for him.”

@Ghana_Ronaldo wrote, “Hmm! Judgement day, and God asks him why he kicked the bucket before his time, and he answers it’s because of Arsenal; Samson, the bouncer of heaven, can dash him 16 lashes.”

Meanwhile, another netizen, identified as Al-Ameen, claimed the clip was from 10 years ago and was not a recent video, as claimed by the handle who posted the video.