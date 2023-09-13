Parents reach agreement after couple conducts wedding introduction via Zoom

Despite being based abroad, the couple managed to bridge the geographical gap to celebrate this significant step in their journey towards marriage.

Temitayo took to social media to share the joyful occasion with the world, posting pictures that captured the essence of their virtual introduction ceremony.

"Verbal agreement reached. We had our introduction via zoom today. Thank you everyone for the congratulatory messages and kind wishes," Temitayo tweeted.

In these photos, the couple was elegantly dressed in traditional attire, holding hands as they commemorated the union.

Social media reactions

Several people who interacted with Temitayo reacted differently, with some congratulating him, while others inquired about the manner in which the ceremony was conducted.

"See how I'm smiling like it was me m mine. Love the fact that your both parents understood the time and age we're in and agreed not to stress you by demanding that you be physically present for the intro, it shows how much love they gat for you both. Congratulations to you both," Nome Eminent responded.

However, others made light-hearted jokes about Temitayo's wedding introduction, likening it to the terms of a football transfer.

A photoshopped tweet humorously claimed that Temitayo had just finalised a personalised agreement with his fiancee, but they were still waiting for the advancement of other stages.

"Temisrael007 is now advancing in talks to get the fee finalised as personal agreement was reached. Negotiations are progressing to get it done ASAP. She accepted to take on the new challenge," read the tweet.

Sam Juwon, however, criticised Temitayo, throwing shade at his generation.

