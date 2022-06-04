UPDATED: Man killed, burnt in Abuja over alleged blasphemy

The incident happened at the Timber shed market located in the Federal Housing Estate, Lugbe, Abuja, on Saturday June 4, 2022.

Earlier report by The Punch had said that the victim was a member of a vigilante group in the area.

However, Daily Trust has reported that Hundaru actually ran to the vigilante office in the market for safety after the mob started chasing him.

It was gathered that the deceased, who was also a Muslim, was fond of making insulting remarks about Prophet Muhammad, with the latest coming on midnight of Saturday.

The determined mob in their numbers overpowered the vigilante group and killed the victim before setting his remains on fire.

“The guy is known as Small Hundaru, that was not his first time of insulting the prophet before the action was taken,” a trader at the market, Halilu, told Daily Trust.

“He was caught after buying food in the market in the afternoon, because when the blasphemy occurred it was just few people who were there, then a stick was used to hit him in the head. Though he had a gun with him, it was retrieved before the beating.

“Thereafter, he was stoned before he ran to the office. His colleagues at the office were aware but they couldn’t shield him due to the number of people that chased him. After he was unconscious, petrol was poured over him and not to stoke any fear in the market, he was burnt in front of the office.”