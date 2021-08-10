Unveiling The Next Robotics Legend!!!

The first edition saw 25 students from across Nigeria receive free training in Robotics and AI, and the successful introduction of AI into the curriculum of some schools, including Greensprings schools, Lagos.

This edition, entries will be received from August 9th – 23rd 2021 on Union Banks website, after which 40 children will be selected to learn 3D printing in addition to AI and Robotics via a robust learning experience at on-site locations in Lagos, Ibadan and Yola and virtual trainings too. Each child will receive a tablet, a Mekamon and access to specialised online resources.

The competition is open to students aged 11 to 16 and will focus on identifying and nurturing young potential inventors and creators and offering them the opportunity to proffer solutions to community challenges using skills learnt.

To enter your child or ward, record a 60-second video of him/her telling us why they should be accepted into the programme, upload on http://unionbankng.com/AWARRI-2 and fill the accompanying consent form. 40 of the most creative and passionate entries will be selected to participate in the two-week training programme.

At the end of the free training programme, the students will be required to identify a need in their community, and apply the skills learnt to proffer a solution. The student with the best solution will be admitted for a mentorship program with Awarri, the advanced AI and robotics company owned by Silas Adekunle – a top international robotics engineer renowned for creating the world’s first intelligent gaming robot.

Just like the first edition, schools are also not left out! To ensure the sustenance of the initiative, Edu360 will partner with four secondary schools by providing robotics toolkits and training for their teachers to enable them include robotics in their curriculum.

