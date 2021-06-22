Unknown person cuts off 7-year old boy's hand in Kwara

The command’s Public Relations Officer Babawale Afolabi said in a statement on Tuesday said that Abubakar was one of the Almajiri school in Patigi.

“On Monday around 10:03 a.m., an unknown person cut off the right hand of Abubakar.

“The victim aid one man came to the town and lured him and two other Alimanjirai to enter a car with the assurances that he was taking them to a place to give them enough food to eat.

“The suspect, who is now at large with the part of the hand he cut, then drove into a bush and when he was struggling to cut his hand the other boys escaped from the suspect.

“It was noticed that the victim has lost a lot of blood. Hence, an officer was instructed to lead the people who brought him to Patigi General Hospital for prompt medical attention, to save his life.

“Three other surveillance officers have also been directed to go to the scene of the occurrence as described by the victim.