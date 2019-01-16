The industrial chemistry student was rushed to the hospital following the attack by the dean.

According to a report by Instablog9ja, the student, identified simply as Abdulhakeem, was approached by the dean with a cutlass asking him to cut grass but the student demanded a reason why he should carry out the task.

The dean, identified as Dr Abdulsalami Ibrahim O, further requested that Abdulhakeem hand over his phone to him, a directive the student also refused to heed.

This prompted Dr Abdulsalami to engage in physical combat with the student leaving him with a deep cut on his face.

Abdulhakeem was quickly rushed to the hospital as he was losing blood following the cut.

It was also gathered that this is one of the many cases of physical assault by the dean on the student.