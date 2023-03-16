ADVERTISEMENT
Unemployed man jailed 3 months for stealing ‘ankara’ wrappers

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Area Court in Jos on Thursday sentenced a 21-year old unemployed man, Adam Aliyu for stealing 33 pieces of ‘ankara’ wrappers from a shop.

Nigerians drag China to court over COVID-19 pandemic, demand $200bn compensation

The judge gave the convict an option of fine of N10,000 and ordered him to pay N100,000 as compensation to the complainant.

Bokkos further held that Aliyu would face six months jail term if he failed to pay the compensation.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported at the Jos “C” Division Police Station on Feb. 2.

He said that the owner of the shop, Mr Jafar Ibrahim reported the matter.

Gokwat said that the convict stole 33 pieces of new wrappers from the shop in the process.

The prosecutor further stated that the convict confessed to the crime during police investigation.

”During police investigation, eight wrappers were found in his possession,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

