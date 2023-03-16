Unemployed man jailed 3 months for stealing ‘ankara’ wrappers

The judge gave the convict an option of fine of N10,000 and ordered him to pay N100,000 as compensation to the complainant.

Bokkos further held that Aliyu would face six months jail term if he failed to pay the compensation.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Insp Ibrahim Gokwat told the court that the case was reported at the Jos “C” Division Police Station on Feb. 2.

He said that the owner of the shop, Mr Jafar Ibrahim reported the matter.

Gokwat said that the convict stole 33 pieces of new wrappers from the shop in the process.

The prosecutor further stated that the convict confessed to the crime during police investigation.