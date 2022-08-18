Unemployed man allegedly steals phones worth 515k from church premises.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, ASP Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 10, at 5.45 p.m. at Celestial Church of Christ, at No. 29/31, Oyeyinka Williams St., Ejigbo, Lagos.

According to him, the defendant entered the church and stole two mobile phones – an IPhone 11 Pro worth N430, 000 and a Tecno Android phone worth N85, 000.

He said that the mobile phones belonged to two church members – Miss Adebukola Onisemi and Mr Olajide Oladele.

Aigbokhan said that the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Miss K. A. Ariyo granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000, with two sureties in like sum.

She said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.