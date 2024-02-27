Undergraduate collects ₦50k ransom for missing girl but claims he didn't kidnap her

Oluyemi Ibiloye, NSCDC State Commandant, made this known while parading the suspects and two others on Tuesday in Akure.

The commandant explained that the suspect collected ₦50,000 as ransom from the parents of the victim. He also said the suspect was arrested on February 17, at his residence in Calabar in Cross River State by the Tactical Team of the command.

According to him, Anthony, a resident of 31 Jordan Street, Ikot Ishie, Calabar, Cross River, is a specialist in kidnapping of teenagers for ransom.

"On January 30, 2024, a complaint of their missing 17-year-old daughter, Araba Joy Temitope, was reported at the NSCDC headquarters by Mr and Mrs Araba Alaba of 24, Double Taiwo St., Ijoka in Akure.

"Temitope (victim) was reported missing since January 24, 2024 while returning home from her school, Elibest College of Education, Oba-Ile in Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

"On January 30, the command issued a 'Missing Person Statement' to the press for whoever knows her whereabouts to contact the parents or the command at the contact numbers.

"On February 6, seven days after the command's press release, a phone number, which was later identified to be that of Oscar, contacted the parents of the missing girl that their daughter was in his camp for rehabilitation. And he (suspect) demanded for ₦50,000 to be sent to a Monie Point Microfinance bank account No. 8162041939 and that their daughter will be released," he said.

Ibiloye, who said the command initiated a sting operation and instructed the victim's parents to pay the said amount, explained that the mobile number of the suspect was tracked, and he was arrested.

The commandant said the suspect had confessed to the allegations and admitted receiving the ₦50,000 ransom, but has not revealed the whereabouts of the victim.

"From investigations, the suspect, who is a 400 level Mass Communication student of University of Calabar, has various photographs of missing persons. He also has their families contacts on his phone suggesting that he is into kidnapping for ransom, fraud and cybercrimes. Investigation is still ongoing to unravel the location of the missing girl and to arrest his accomplices," he said.

Anthony, who spoke with newsmen, confirmed his involvement in the crime, and said he only called the parents of the victim to dupe them.

"Actually, I was in my school in Calabar when I saw a post on my Facebook over a missing girl and phone number was attached to the post in which I called the number to demand for ₦50,000. And the ₦50,000 was sent to me and I never called the number again because I have never set my eye on the girl (victim) before or know her from Adam.